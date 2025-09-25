SITE Centers Corp (SITC) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for SITE Centers Corp (NYSE: SITC) is above average at 1.28x. The 36-month beta value for SITC is also noteworthy at 1.36. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 4 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for SITC is 49.58M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.55% of that float. The average trading volume of SITC on September 25, 2025 was 1.49M shares.

SITC stock’s latest price update

SITE Centers Corp (NYSE: SITC) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.97% in relation to its previous close of $8.73. However, the company has experienced a -2.97% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. fool.com reported 2025-08-06 that Site Centers (SITC) Q2 Revenue Drops 64%

SITC’s Market Performance

SITE Centers Corp (SITC) has seen a -2.97% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -2.35% decline in the past month and a 2.44% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.60% for SITC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.22% for SITC’s stock, with a -0.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SITC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SITC stocks, with Ladenburg Thalmann repeating the rating for SITC by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for SITC in the upcoming period, according to Ladenburg Thalmann is $10 based on the research report published on September 09, 2025 of the current year 2025.

SITC Trading at 0.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SITC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.74%, as shares sank -29.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SITC fell by -2.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.26. In addition, SITE Centers Corp saw 15.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SITC starting from Cattonar John M, who sold 8,794 shares at the price of $15.22 back on Dec 23 ’24. After this action, Cattonar John M now owns 0 shares of SITE Centers Corp, valued at $133,824 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SITC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.14% for the present operating margin

0.6% for the gross margin

The net margin for SITE Centers Corp stands at 3.17%. The total capital return value is set at -0.02%. Equity return is now at value 25.89%, with 14.59% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $716.89 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.33. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.59. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.85for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.66.

Conclusion

In summary, SITE Centers Corp (SITC) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.