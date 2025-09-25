Simon Property Group, Inc (SPG) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE: SPG) is 25.92x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SPG is 1.53. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 13 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for SPG is 323.47M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.70% of that float. On September 25, 2025, SPG’s average trading volume was 1.65M shares.

SPG stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE: SPG) has plunged by -0.54% when compared to previous closing price of $184.13, but the company has seen a 0.86% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-23 that Simon Property Group is supported by a fortress balance sheet, high-quality Class A malls, and growing FFO. SPG’s occupancy rates and rents continue to grow, with recent acquisitions and an S&P credit rating upgrade strengthening its investment case. FFO guidance for 2025 has been raised, but the stock’s price-to-FFO multiple has expanded, leading to a hold rating at current levels.

SPG’s Market Performance

Simon Property Group, Inc (SPG) has seen a 0.86% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 3.81% gain in the past month and a 16.35% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.53% for SPG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.06% for SPG stock, with a simple moving average of 8.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SPG stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for SPG by listing it as a “In-line”. The predicted price for SPG in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $187 based on the research report published on September 15, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SPG reach a price target of $179. The rating they have provided for SPG stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on September 02nd, 2025.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to SPG, setting the target price at $170 in the report published on July 02nd of the current year.

SPG Trading at 5.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.75%, as shares surge +3.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPG rose by +0.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $181.21. In addition, Simon Property Group, Inc saw 9.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPG starting from STEWART MARTA R, who purchased 42 shares at the price of $171.54 back on Aug 14 ’25. After this action, STEWART MARTA R now owns 16,122 shares of Simon Property Group, Inc, valued at $7,205 using the latest closing price.

STEWART MARTA R, the Director of Simon Property Group, Inc, purchased 208 shares at $159.29 during a trade that took place back on Jun 30 ’25, which means that STEWART MARTA R is holding 16,080 shares at $33,132 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.51% for the present operating margin

0.83% for the gross margin

The net margin for Simon Property Group, Inc stands at 0.35%. The total capital return value is set at 0.1%. Equity return is now at value 79.83%, with 6.46% for asset returns.

Based on Simon Property Group, Inc (SPG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.91 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.16. The debt to equity ratio resting at 10.57. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.37.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $5.02 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 5.17. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.0. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.76for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.96.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Simon Property Group, Inc (SPG) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.