Should You Invest in WM Technology Inc (MAPS) Now?

WM Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MAPS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for MAPS is at 1.10. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for MAPS is 83.49M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.79% of that float. The average trading volume for MAPS on September 25, 2025 was 1.14M shares.

MAPS stock’s latest price update

WM Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MAPS) has seen a decline in its stock price by -4.51% in relation to its previous close of $1.22. However, the company has experienced a -9.69% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. marijuanastocks.com reported 2025-09-25 that The U.S. cannabis industry is gaining momentum again, and ancillary stocks are attracting investor attention this week. The legal market generated over $30 billion in sales last year and could exceed $50 billion by 2030. Ancillary companies provide vital tools, marketplaces, and supplies, making them less exposed to direct regulation. Recent headlines highlight renewed discussions in Congress about cannabis banking reform and potential federal rescheduling. Therefore, optimism is building around improved access to capital and market expansion. Investors are closely watching companies that support dispensaries, growers, and consumers with platforms and infrastructure. These businesses often benefit as legalization advances across more states.

MAPS’s Market Performance

WM Technology Inc (MAPS) has experienced a -9.69% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -0.43% drop in the past month, and a 25.74% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.61% for MAPS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.90% for MAPS’s stock, with a -1.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MAPS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MAPS stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for MAPS by listing it as a “Hold”. The predicted price for MAPS in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $2 based on the research report published on November 08, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MAPS reach a price target of $3.20, previously predicting the price at $10. The rating they have provided for MAPS stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on August 10th, 2022.

MAPS Trading at 5.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.94%, as shares surge +0.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAPS fell by -8.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2133. In addition, WM Technology Inc saw 26.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MAPS starting from Francis Douglas, who sold 156,974 shares at the price of $1.16 back on Aug 18 ’25. After this action, Francis Douglas now owns 8,729,539 shares of WM Technology Inc, valued at $182,702 using the latest closing price.

Camire Brian, the GENERAL COUNSEL of WM Technology Inc, sold 90,482 shares at $1.17 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18 ’25, which means that Camire Brian is holding 1,933,841 shares at $106,153 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MAPS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.08% for the present operating margin

0.95% for the gross margin

The net margin for WM Technology Inc stands at 0.05%. The total capital return value is set at 0.09%. Equity return is now at value 22.69%, with 4.92% for asset returns.

Based on WM Technology Inc (MAPS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.35 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.18.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $31.8 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.0. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.43for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.98. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.40.

Conclusion

In conclusion, WM Technology Inc (MAPS) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.