Should You Invest in Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) Now?

Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: WES) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for WES is at 1.12. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 9 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for WES is 212.58M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.93% of that float. The average trading volume for WES on September 25, 2025 was 1.14M shares.

Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: WES)’s stock price has decreased by -0.43% compared to its previous closing price of $39.2. However, the company has seen a 1.32% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-23 that Midstream energy firms offer attractive income investments, with business models and financial structures impacting growth, valuation, and yield opportunities. MLPs like EPD and MPLX are discounted versus corporations, offering higher yields but facing investor aversion due to K-1 tax forms. Strong performers such as Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) and MPLX demonstrate sensible growth, rising dividends, and robust balance sheets.

WES’s Market Performance

WES’s stock has risen by 1.32% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.04% and a quarterly rise of 1.69%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.20% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.47% for Western Midstream Partners LP The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.49% for WES stock, with a simple moving average of -0.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WES

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WES stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for WES by listing it as a “Underweight”. The predicted price for WES in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $40 based on the research report published on October 25, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WES reach a price target of $37. The rating they have provided for WES stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on October 17th, 2024.

Stifel gave a rating of “Hold” to WES, setting the target price at $39 in the report published on July 10th of the previous year.

WES Trading at 0.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.20%, as shares surge +1.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WES rose by +1.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.46. In addition, Western Midstream Partners LP saw -0.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WES

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.46% for the present operating margin

0.75% for the gross margin

The net margin for Western Midstream Partners LP stands at 0.35%. The total capital return value is set at 0.15%. Equity return is now at value 38.42%, with 10.22% for asset returns.

Based on Western Midstream Partners LP (WES), the company’s capital structure generated 0.69 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.31. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.19. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 4.34.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $2.66 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 3.15. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.93. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.04for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.3. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.