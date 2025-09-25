Should You Invest in Urban Outfitters, Inc (URBN) Now?

Urban Outfitters, Inc (NASDAQ: URBN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for URBN is at 1.26. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 rating it as “overweight”, 7 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for URBN is 55.81M, and currently, shorts hold a 16.59% of that float. The average trading volume for URBN on September 25, 2025 was 1.91M shares.

URBN stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Urban Outfitters, Inc (NASDAQ: URBN) has plunged by -1.18% when compared to previous closing price of $72.05, but the company has seen a 1.58% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-09-22 that Here is how Urban Outfitters (URBN) and Wayfair (W) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.

URBN’s Market Performance

Urban Outfitters, Inc (URBN) has experienced a 1.58% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -6.93% drop in the past month, and a 3.29% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.00% for URBN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.48% for URBN stock, with a simple moving average of 14.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of URBN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for URBN stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for URBN by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for URBN in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $76 based on the research report published on August 20, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see URBN reach a price target of $90. The rating they have provided for URBN stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 11th, 2025.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to URBN, setting the target price at $78 in the report published on May 22nd of the current year.

URBN Trading at -3.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought URBN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.67%, as shares sank -6.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, URBN rose by +1.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $70.86. In addition, Urban Outfitters, Inc saw 93.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at URBN starting from Egan Mary, who sold 1,000 shares at the price of $70.12 back on Sep 10 ’25. After this action, Egan Mary now owns 14,250 shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc, valued at $70,120 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for URBN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.1% for the present operating margin

0.36% for the gross margin

The net margin for Urban Outfitters, Inc stands at 0.08%. The total capital return value is set at 0.15%. Equity return is now at value 19.72%, with 10.60% for asset returns.

Based on Urban Outfitters, Inc (URBN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.31 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.5.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $621.67 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.29. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 67.1for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.48.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Urban Outfitters, Inc (URBN) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.