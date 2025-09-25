Should You Invest in Uni Fuels Holdings Ltd (UFG) Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for UFG is 5.21M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.26% of that float. The average trading volume for UFG on September 25, 2025 was 1.28M shares.

UFG stock’s latest price update

Uni Fuels Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: UFG) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.53% in relation to its previous close of $7.51. However, the company has experienced a -1.05% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-10 that We rate Uni-Fuels Holdings Limited as a Hold, given its ambitious growth strategy in the global marine fuel market amid current market uncertainties. The company is expanding its distribution network and shifting to direct sales, but profit margins remain thin due to competitive pricing and rising costs. Geopolitical risks, trade wars, and the transition to cleaner fuels present both challenges and potential opportunities for Uni-Fuels’ long-term positioning.

UFG’s Market Performance

Uni Fuels Holdings Ltd (UFG) has experienced a -1.05% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 70.81% rise in the past month, and a 240.09% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 21.30% for UFG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.00% for UFG’s stock, with a 77.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

UFG Trading at 57.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UFG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.27%, as shares surge +73.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +237.05% upper at present.

Stock Fundamentals for UFG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.0% for the present operating margin

0.02% for the gross margin

The net margin for Uni Fuels Holdings Ltd stands at 0.0%. The total capital return value is set at 0.05%.

Based on Uni Fuels Holdings Ltd (UFG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.27 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.2. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.36. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 44.71.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $0.35 million with net debt to EBITDA at -4.34. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.57. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.54for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 9.15.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Uni Fuels Holdings Ltd (UFG) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.