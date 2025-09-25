Should You Invest in TKO Group Holdings Inc (TKO) Now?

TKO Group Holdings Inc (NYSE: TKO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 90.14x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for TKO is at 0.77. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 5 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for TKO is 68.44M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.90% of that float. The average trading volume for TKO on September 25, 2025 was 1.03M shares.

TKO stock’s latest price update

The stock of TKO Group Holdings Inc (NYSE: TKO) has decreased by -3.21% when compared to last closing price of $202.29. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.78% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. marketbeat.com reported 2025-09-22 that Several key names are making notable moves when it comes to buyback authorizations. A detailed analysis indicates that the management teams of these large-cap stocks see value in their shares.

TKO’s Market Performance

TKO’s stock has fallen by -2.78% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 6.57% and a quarterly rise of 11.92%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.02% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.49% for TKO Group Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.26% for TKO stock, with a simple moving average of 20.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TKO

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TKO reach a price target of $225. The rating they have provided for TKO stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 05th, 2025.

Bernstein gave a rating of “Outperform” to TKO, setting the target price at $190 in the report published on June 04th of the current year.

TKO Trading at 6.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TKO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.02%, as shares surge +5.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TKO fell by -2.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +41.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $196.30. In addition, TKO Group Holdings Inc saw 60.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TKO starting from BYNOE PETER C B, who purchased 740 shares at the price of $203.00 back on Sep 16 ’25. After this action, BYNOE PETER C B now owns 5,187 shares of TKO Group Holdings Inc, valued at $150,220 using the latest closing price.

Khan Nick, the Director of TKO Group Holdings Inc, sold 9,519 shares at $186.43 during a trade that took place back on Sep 03 ’25, which means that Khan Nick is holding 137,456 shares at $1,774,606 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TKO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.25% for the present operating margin

0.52% for the gross margin

The net margin for TKO Group Holdings Inc stands at 0.05%. The total capital return value is set at 0.07%. Equity return is now at value 5.11%, with 1.50% for asset returns.

Based on TKO Group Holdings Inc (TKO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.42 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.28. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.72. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 4.53.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $676.31 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.82. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.69. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.62for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.20.

Conclusion

In conclusion, TKO Group Holdings Inc (TKO) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.