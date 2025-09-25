Should You Invest in Theratechnologies Inc (THTX) Now?

The 36-month beta value for THTX is at 0.45. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for THTX is 36.33M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.58% of that float. The average trading volume for THTX on September 25, 2025 was 621.75K shares.

THTX stock’s latest price update

Theratechnologies Inc (NASDAQ: THTX)’s stock price has increased by 2.42% compared to its previous closing price of $3.31. However, the company has seen a 2.42% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-16 that MONTREAL, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Theratechnologies Inc. (“Theratechnologies” or the “Company”) (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ: THTX), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced today that the Company has obtained the final order from the Superior Court of Québec (Commercial Division) approving the previously-announced plan of arrangement (the “Arrangement”) under Chapter XVI – Division II of the Business Corporations Act (Québec) involving CB Biotechnology, LLC (the “Purchaser”), an affiliate of Future Pak, LLC (“Future Pak”). This final court approval follows the approval of the Arrangement by the shareholders of the Company at the special meeting of shareholders held on September 12, 2025.

THTX’s Market Performance

THTX’s stock has risen by 2.42% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 4.31% and a quarterly rise of 38.93%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.91% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 0.75% for Theratechnologies Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.29% for THTX stock, with a simple moving average of 43.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of THTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for THTX stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for THTX by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for THTX in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $9 based on the research report published on November 17, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see THTX reach a price target of $3, previously predicting the price at $8. The rating they have provided for THTX stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on July 29th, 2021.

THTX Trading at 5.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought THTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.65% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.91%, as shares surge +4.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, THTX rose by +2.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +138.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.28. In addition, Theratechnologies Inc saw 173.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for THTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.08% for the present operating margin

0.78% for the gross margin

The net margin for Theratechnologies Inc stands at -0.11%. The total capital return value is set at 0.59%.

Based on Theratechnologies Inc (THTX), the company’s capital structure generated 2.78 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.16. The debt to equity ratio resting at -1.56. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.97.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $6.88 million with net debt to EBITDA at 16.68. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.42for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.84.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Theratechnologies Inc (THTX) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.