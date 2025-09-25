Should You Invest in Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc (MIRM) Now?

The 36-month beta value for MIRM is at 0.82. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 rating it as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for MIRM is 40.63M, and currently, shorts hold a 16.89% of that float. The average trading volume for MIRM on September 25, 2025 was 635.23K shares.

MIRM stock’s latest price update

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MIRM) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.87% in relation to its previous close of $73.62. However, the company has experienced a 1.53% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-09-23 that CorMedix and Mirum Pharmaceuticals are advancing niche therapies with strong launches, rising sales and strategic acquisitions shaping their growth.

MIRM’s Market Performance

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc (MIRM) has experienced a 1.53% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 3.41% rise in the past month, and a 48.13% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.07% for MIRM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.73% for MIRM’s stock, with a 46.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MIRM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MIRM stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for MIRM by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for MIRM in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $95 based on the research report published on September 24, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MIRM reach a price target of $89. The rating they have provided for MIRM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 11th, 2025.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to MIRM, setting the target price at $48 in the report published on April 17th of the previous year.

MIRM Trading at 13.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MIRM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.63%, as shares surge +0.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +42.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MIRM rose by +1.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +63.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $74.81. In addition, Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc saw 90.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MIRM starting from Brege Laura, who sold 17,000 shares at the price of $74.40 back on Sep 11 ’25. After this action, Brege Laura now owns 15,703 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $1,264,868 using the latest closing price.

BJERKHOLT ERIC, the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc, sold 9,578 shares at $76.01 during a trade that took place back on Sep 12 ’25, which means that BJERKHOLT ERIC is holding 39,945 shares at $728,024 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MIRM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.13% for the present operating margin

0.79% for the gross margin

The net margin for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at -0.14%. The total capital return value is set at -0.1%. Equity return is now at value -24.19%, with -8.45% for asset returns.

Based on Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc (MIRM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.56 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.03. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.25. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -3.98.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$48.97 million with net debt to EBITDA at -4.83. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.9. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.02for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.13.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc (MIRM) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.