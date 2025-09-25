Should You Invest in Iron Mountain Inc (IRM) Now?

Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE: IRM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 737.29x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for IRM is at 1.08. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 rating it as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for IRM is 292.98M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.95% of that float. The average trading volume for IRM on September 25, 2025 was 1.53M shares.

Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE: IRM)'s stock price has decreased by -2.75% compared to its previous closing price of $104.09. However, the company has seen a 1.76% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

IRM’s Market Performance

IRM’s stock has risen by 1.76% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 10.28% and a quarterly drop of -1.41%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.62% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.47% for Iron Mountain Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.96% for IRM stock, with a simple moving average of 4.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IRM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IRM stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for IRM by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for IRM in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $120 based on the research report published on September 22, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IRM reach a price target of $95. The rating they have provided for IRM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 08th, 2025.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to IRM, setting the target price at $68 in the report published on August 22nd of the previous year.

IRM Trading at 6.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IRM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.62%, as shares surge +10.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IRM rose by +1.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $96.45. In addition, Iron Mountain Inc saw -12.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IRM starting from Meaney William L, who sold 69,125 shares at the price of $89.56 back on Sep 03 ’25. After this action, Meaney William L now owns 0 shares of Iron Mountain Inc, valued at $6,191,111 using the latest closing price.

Kidd Mark, the EVP, GM Data Centers & ALM of Iron Mountain Inc, sold 6,000 shares at $91.05 during a trade that took place back on Sep 02 ’25, which means that Kidd Mark is holding 79,081 shares at $546,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IRM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.16% for the present operating margin

0.56% for the gross margin

The net margin for Iron Mountain Inc stands at 0.01%. The total capital return value is set at 0.06%. Equity return is now at value 5995.19%, with 0.22% for asset returns.

Based on Iron Mountain Inc (IRM), the company’s capital structure generated 1.04 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.07. The debt to equity ratio resting at -23.26. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.31.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.91 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 9.28. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.64for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.63.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Iron Mountain Inc (IRM) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.