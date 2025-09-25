Should You Invest in Entergy Corp (ETR) Now?

Entergy Corp (NYSE: ETR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for ETR is at 0.60. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 6 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for ETR is 445.21M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.29% of that float. The average trading volume for ETR on September 25, 2025 was 2.59M shares.

ETR stock’s latest price update

The stock of Entergy Corp (NYSE: ETR) has increased by 0.81% when compared to last closing price of $90.85. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.87% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. 247wallst.com reported 2025-09-24 that A value stock is generally a company that trades at a price lower than its fundamental value or what its performance suggests it should be worth.

ETR’s Market Performance

ETR’s stock has risen by 3.87% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.71% and a quarterly rise of 12.63%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.63% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.57% for Entergy Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.28% for ETR stock, with a simple moving average of 9.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ETR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ETR stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for ETR by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for ETR in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $109 based on the research report published on September 04, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Ladenburg Thalmann gave a rating of “Buy” to ETR, setting the target price at $86.50 in the report published on January 30th of the current year.

ETR Trading at 3.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ETR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.63%, as shares surge +2.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ETR rose by +3.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $88.68. In addition, Entergy Corp saw 41.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ETR starting from MINOR ANASTASIA, who sold 145 shares at the price of $91.00 back on Aug 13 ’25. After this action, MINOR ANASTASIA now owns 15,095 shares of Entergy Corp, valued at $13,195 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ETR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.27% for the present operating margin

0.49% for the gross margin

The net margin for Entergy Corp stands at 0.14%. The total capital return value is set at 0.05%. Equity return is now at value 11.32%, with 2.70% for asset returns.

Based on Entergy Corp (ETR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.65 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.16. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.88. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.68.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $5.04 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 4.82. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.7. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.39for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.77.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Entergy Corp (ETR) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.