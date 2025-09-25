Should You Invest in Century Aluminum Co (CENX) Now?

Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ: CENX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for CENX is at 2.50. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for CENX is 51.56M, and currently, shorts hold a 11.73% of that float. The average trading volume for CENX on September 25, 2025 was 1.57M shares.

CENX stock’s latest price update

Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ: CENX)’s stock price has decreased by -3.72% compared to its previous closing price of $26.85. However, the company has seen a -2.08% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-09-24 that INFU, CENX, RELY and GLDD boast strong net margins, rising earnings and bullish analyst ratings that signal upside.

CENX’s Market Performance

Century Aluminum Co (CENX) has seen a -2.08% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 15.97% gain in the past month and a 49.51% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.39% for CENX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.64% for CENX’s stock, with a 32.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CENX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CENX stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for CENX by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for CENX in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $22 based on the research report published on February 24, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CENX reach a price target of $27. The rating they have provided for CENX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 03rd, 2024.

CENX Trading at 12.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CENX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.72%, as shares surge +15.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CENX fell by -2.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.24. In addition, Century Aluminum Co saw 81.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CENX starting from Calloway Kenneth L, who sold 16,450 shares at the price of $27.50 back on Sep 19 ’25. After this action, Calloway Kenneth L now owns 28,706 shares of Century Aluminum Co, valued at $452,375 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CENX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.07% for the present operating margin

0.1% for the gross margin

The net margin for Century Aluminum Co stands at 0.05%. The total capital return value is set at 0.12%. Equity return is now at value 17.74%, with 6.26% for asset returns.

Based on Century Aluminum Co (CENX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.4 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.12. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.66. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.82.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $448.7 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.89. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.95for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.75.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Century Aluminum Co (CENX) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.