Should You Invest in AeroVironment Inc (AVAV) Now?

The 36-month beta value for AVAV is at 0.97. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 rating it as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for AVAV is 37.49M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.93% of that float. The average trading volume for AVAV on September 25, 2025 was 1.56M shares.

AVAV stock’s latest price update

AeroVironment Inc (NASDAQ: AVAV)’s stock price has surge by 0.97%relation to previous closing price of $298.61. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 10.82% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. investors.com reported 2025-09-23 that The industry group is up 28% year to date, ranked No. 28 out of 197 groups.

AVAV’s Market Performance

AeroVironment Inc (AVAV) has seen a 10.82% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 25.03% gain in the past month and a 28.34% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.52% for AVAV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 18.06% for AVAV’s stock, with a 59.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AVAV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AVAV stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for AVAV by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for AVAV in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $300 based on the research report published on September 18, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AVAV reach a price target of $300. The rating they have provided for AVAV stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 19th, 2025.

Citizens JMP gave a rating of “Mkt Outperform” to AVAV, setting the target price at $325 in the report published on August 04th of the current year.

AVAV Trading at 17.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVAV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.13% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.02%, as shares surge +22.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVAV rose by +10.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +53.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $255.39. In addition, AeroVironment Inc saw 64.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AVAV starting from Nawabi Wahid, who sold 17,300 shares at the price of $263.05 back on Jul 16 ’25. After this action, Nawabi Wahid now owns 122,233 shares of AeroVironment Inc, valued at $4,550,765 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AVAV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.05% for the present operating margin

0.31% for the gross margin

The net margin for AeroVironment Inc stands at -0.04%. The total capital return value is set at -0.01%. Equity return is now at value -1.70%, with -1.36% for asset returns.

Based on AeroVironment Inc (AVAV), the company’s capital structure generated 0.16 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.18. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.19. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.33.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $82.85 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.28. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.0. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.64for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.96.

Conclusion

In conclusion, AeroVironment Inc (AVAV) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.