Shift4 Payments Inc (FOUR) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, FOUR stock has gone down by -6.78%, with a monthly decline of -10.52% and a quarterly plunge of -16.09%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.92%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.83% for Shift4 Payments Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.08% for FOUR stock, with a simple moving average of -15.14% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Shift4 Payments Inc (NYSE: FOUR) Right Now?

Shift4 Payments Inc (NYSE: FOUR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FOUR is 1.71. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 5 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for FOUR is 65.35M and currently, short sellers hold a 19.18% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FOUR on September 25, 2025 was 1.66M shares.

FOUR stock’s latest price update

The stock of Shift4 Payments Inc (NYSE: FOUR) has decreased by -3.40% when compared to last closing price of $83.78. Despite this, the company has experienced a -6.78% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-09-17 that Investors looking for stocks in the Financial Transaction Services sector might want to consider either PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) or Shift4 Payments (FOUR).

Analysts’ Opinion of FOUR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FOUR stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for FOUR by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for FOUR in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $120 based on the research report published on July 17, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FOUR reach a price target of $97. The rating they have provided for FOUR stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on June 02nd, 2025.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Hold” to FOUR, setting the target price at $120 in the report published on February 03rd of the current year.

FOUR Trading at -12.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FOUR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.92%, as shares sank -9.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FOUR fell by -6.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $87.10. In addition, Shift4 Payments Inc saw -6.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FOUR starting from Disman Nancy, who sold 5,000 shares at the price of $87.28 back on Sep 15 ’25. After this action, Disman Nancy now owns 135,420 shares of Shift4 Payments Inc, valued at $436,404 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FOUR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.08% for the present operating margin

0.31% for the gross margin

The net margin for Shift4 Payments Inc stands at 0.06%. The total capital return value is set at 0.05%. Equity return is now at value 19.00%, with 4.16% for asset returns.

Based on Shift4 Payments Inc (FOUR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.7 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.15. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.37. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.42.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $356.8 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.72. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.88. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.69for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.53.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Shift4 Payments Inc (FOUR) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.