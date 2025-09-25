Sezzle Inc’s (SEZL) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, SEZL stock has gone down by -6.87%, with a monthly decline of -10.61% and a quarterly plunge of -49.23%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.42%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.41% for Sezzle Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.48% for SEZL’s stock, with a 4.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sezzle Inc (NASDAQ: SEZL) Right Now?

Sezzle Inc (NASDAQ: SEZL) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 28.60x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 8.94. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for SEZL is 16.69M, and at present, short sellers hold a 20.87% of that float. On September 25, 2025, the average trading volume of SEZL was 1.07M shares.

SEZL stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Sezzle Inc (NASDAQ: SEZL) has dropped by -3.38% compared to previous close of $86.27. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -6.87% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-15 that Sezzle Inc. experienced a sharp selloff after its most recent earnings call, despite posting strong numbers. Misunderstood earnings due to an imbalanced EPS comparison caused by inflated Q2 2024 EPS numbers due to a one-time tax charge that swelled the bottom. SEZL had been trading at a premium valuation due to its impressive operational execution and consistently strong earnings results.

Analysts’ Opinion of SEZL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SEZL stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for SEZL by listing it as a “Hold”. The predicted price for SEZL in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $82 based on the research report published on September 11, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SEZL reach a price target of $168. The rating they have provided for SEZL stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 12th, 2025.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to SEZL, setting the target price at $113 in the report published on June 26th of the previous year.

SEZL Trading at -22.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SEZL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.42%, as shares sank -8.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -41.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SEZL fell by -5.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $89.19. In addition, Sezzle Inc saw 204.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SEZL starting from Paradis Paul, who sold 3,000 shares at the price of $88.67 back on Sep 09 ’25. After this action, Paradis Paul now owns 233,000 shares of Sezzle Inc, valued at $266,010 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SEZL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.37% for the present operating margin

0.7% for the gross margin

The net margin for Sezzle Inc stands at 0.28%. The total capital return value is set at 0.53%. Equity return is now at value 115.73%, with 37.17% for asset returns.

Based on Sezzle Inc (SEZL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.5 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.22. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.01. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 10.44.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $82.04 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.3. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.82. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.97for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.51.

Conclusion

To sum up, Sezzle Inc (SEZL) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.