Service Properties Trust (SVC) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Service Properties Trust (SVC) has gone down by -6.38% for the week, with a 0.93% rise in the past month and a 11.27% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.35% for SVC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.87% for SVC’s stock, with a 7.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ: SVC) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SVC is 1.89. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 3 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for SVC is 151.66M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.87% of that float. On September 25, 2025, SVC’s average trading volume was 1.46M shares.

SVC stock’s latest price update

The stock of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ: SVC) has decreased by -1.28% when compared to last closing price of $2.75.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -6.38% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-09-16 that NEWTON, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) today announced it has priced an aggregate principal amount at maturity of $580 million of zero coupon senior secured notes due September 2027, with a 12-month extension option, subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions and payment of an extension fee. The new notes will generate approximately $500 million in gross proceeds before issuance costs and will accrete at a rate of 7.50% annually, compounded semi-annually.

Analysts’ Opinion of SVC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SVC stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for SVC by listing it as a “Equal Weight”. The predicted price for SVC in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $2.50 based on the research report published on September 10, 2025 of the current year 2025.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SVC reach a price target of $2. The rating they have provided for SVC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 22nd, 2025.

HSBC Securities gave a rating of “Hold” to SVC, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on October 23rd of the previous year.

SVC Trading at -0.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SVC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.59%, as shares sank -1.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SVC fell by -6.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.79. In addition, Service Properties Trust saw -44.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SVC starting from Donley Brian E., who purchased 3,000 shares at the price of $3.25 back on Nov 08 ’24. After this action, Donley Brian E. now owns 91,813 shares of Service Properties Trust, valued at $9,750 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SVC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.16% for the present operating margin

0.47% for the gross margin

The net margin for Service Properties Trust stands at -0.15%. The total capital return value is set at 0.04%. Equity return is now at value -32.60%, with -3.95% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $555.83 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.13. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 49.17.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Service Properties Trust (SVC) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.