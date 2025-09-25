Seres Therapeutics Inc (MCRB) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

The stock of Seres Therapeutics Inc (MCRB) has gone up by 10.11% for the week, with a 0.83% rise in the past month and a 103.89% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 10.99% for MCRB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.19% for MCRB’s stock, with a 41.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MCRB) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.19.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for MCRB is 6.47M, and currently, short sellers hold a 15.64% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MCRB on September 25, 2025 was 178.37K shares.

MCRB stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MCRB) has jumped by 10.42% compared to previous close of $17.56. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 10.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-23 that Following recent constructive FDA feedback, Seres anticipates finalizing SER-155 Phase 2 study protocol for the prevention of bloodstream infections in adults undergoing allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplant for the treatment of hematological malignancies

Analysts’ Opinion of MCRB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MCRB stocks, with Chardan Capital Markets repeating the rating for MCRB by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for MCRB in the upcoming period, according to Chardan Capital Markets is $6 based on the research report published on May 08, 2025 of the current year 2025.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to MCRB, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on April 21st of the previous year.

MCRB Trading at 17.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MCRB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.74%, as shares surge +0.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MCRB rose by +10.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.26. In addition, Seres Therapeutics Inc saw -14.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MCRB starting from Shaff Eric D., who sold 217 shares at the price of $16.65 back on Aug 18 ’25. After this action, Shaff Eric D. now owns 10,609 shares of Seres Therapeutics Inc, valued at $3,613 using the latest closing price.

DesRosier Thomas, the insider of Seres Therapeutics Inc, sold 76 shares at $16.65 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18 ’25, which means that DesRosier Thomas is holding 7,455 shares at $1,265 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MCRB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-18.48% for the present operating margin

-0.51% for the gross margin

The net margin for Seres Therapeutics Inc stands at 14.43%. The total capital return value is set at -0.98%. Equity return is now at value -3758.21%, with -23.13% for asset returns.

Based on Seres Therapeutics Inc (MCRB), the company’s capital structure generated 0.73 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.69.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$111.07 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.39. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 35.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.76for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.57.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Seres Therapeutics Inc (MCRB) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.