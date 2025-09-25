Senstar Technologies Corp (SNT) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Senstar Technologies Corp (NASDAQ: SNT) has increased by 8.86% when compared to last closing price of $4.4.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 12.71% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-08-25 that Senstar Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:SNT ) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call August 25, 2025 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Alicia Kelly – Chief Financial Officer Fabien Haubert – Chief Executive Officer Conference Call Participants Noam Nakash – Unidentified Company Corbin Woodhull – Unidentified Company Operator Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Senstar Technologies Second Quarter 2025 Results Conference Call.

Is It Worth Investing in Senstar Technologies Corp (NASDAQ: SNT) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for SNT is also noteworthy at 0.98. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for SNT is 13.47M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.39% of that float. The average trading volume of SNT on September 25, 2025 was 55.63K shares.

SNT’s Market Performance

SNT’s stock has seen a 12.71% increase for the week, with a 3.23% rise in the past month and a 1.27% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.57% for Senstar Technologies Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.88% for SNT’s stock, with a 24.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SNT Trading at 9.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.33%, as shares surge +7.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNT rose by +12.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +60.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.44. In addition, Senstar Technologies Corp saw 201.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.14% for the present operating margin

0.66% for the gross margin

The net margin for Senstar Technologies Corp stands at 0.13%. The total capital return value is set at 0.12%.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $5.45 million with net debt to EBITDA at -3.48. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.33for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.72.

Conclusion

In summary, Senstar Technologies Corp (SNT) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.