SEMrush Holdings Inc (SEMR) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SEMR is 1.62. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for SEMR is 41.63M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.73% of that float. On September 25, 2025, SEMR’s average trading volume was 1.16M shares.

SEMR stock’s latest price update

The stock price of SEMrush Holdings Inc (NYSE: SEMR) has surged by 2.85% when compared to previous closing price of $7.36, but the company has seen a 2.71% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-09-22 that BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Semrush unveils AI Visibility Index, with new rules of enterprise brand discovery in AI search. New benchmark offers marketers a playbook win.

SEMR’s Market Performance

SEMrush Holdings Inc (SEMR) has seen a 2.71% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -1.69% decline in the past month and a -14.27% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.11% for SEMR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.28% for SEMR stock, with a simple moving average of -29.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SEMR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SEMR stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for SEMR by listing it as a “Equal-Weight”. The predicted price for SEMR in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $9 based on the research report published on August 06, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Northland Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SEMR reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for SEMR stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 14th, 2025.

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Overweight” to SEMR, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on March 21st of the previous year.

SEMR Trading at -6.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SEMR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.49%, as shares sank -1.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SEMR rose by +2.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.59. In addition, SEMrush Holdings Inc saw -50.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SEMR starting from Warden Andrew, who sold 7,000 shares at the price of $7.77 back on Aug 27 ’25. After this action, Warden Andrew now owns 366,917 shares of SEMrush Holdings Inc, valued at $54,390 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SEMR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.0% for the present operating margin

0.81% for the gross margin

The net margin for SEMrush Holdings Inc stands at -0.0%. The total capital return value is set at -0.0%. Equity return is now at value -0.50%, with -0.32% for asset returns.

Based on SEMrush Holdings Inc (SEMR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.04 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 3.34.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $18.38 million with net debt to EBITDA at -3.73. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.62. The receivables turnover for the company is 29.06for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.97. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.31.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of SEMrush Holdings Inc (SEMR) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.