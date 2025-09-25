SEI Investments Co (SEIC) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

SEI Investments Co (NASDAQ: SEIC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 16.14x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.97. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 3 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for SEIC is 102.06M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.95% of that float. On September 25, 2025, the average trading volume of SEIC was 810.78K shares.

SEIC stock’s latest price update

SEI Investments Co (NASDAQ: SEIC)’s stock price has decreased by -0.24% compared to its previous closing price of $86.18. However, the company has seen a -0.78% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-09-23 that SEI (SEIC) has been upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reflecting growing optimism about the company’s earnings prospects. This might drive the stock higher in the near term.

SEIC’s Market Performance

SEI Investments Co (SEIC) has seen a -0.78% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -4.08% decline in the past month and a -1.01% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.70% for SEIC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.62% for SEIC stock, with a simple moving average of 3.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SEIC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SEIC stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for SEIC by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for SEIC in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $77 based on the research report published on April 07, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SEIC reach a price target of $99. The rating they have provided for SEIC stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 30th, 2025.

SEIC Trading at -2.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SEIC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.77%, as shares sank -4.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SEIC fell by -0.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $87.39. In addition, SEI Investments Co saw 26.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SEIC starting from GUARINO CARL, who sold 10,000 shares at the price of $86.41 back on Sep 23 ’25. After this action, GUARINO CARL now owns 16,042 shares of SEI Investments Co, valued at $864,100 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SEIC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.27% for the present operating margin

0.68% for the gross margin

The net margin for SEI Investments Co stands at 0.31%. The total capital return value is set at 0.25%. Equity return is now at value 30.06%, with 26.74% for asset returns.

Based on SEI Investments Co (SEIC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 21.98. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.01. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1058.91.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $822.55 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.95. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.21for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.18.

Conclusion

To sum up, SEI Investments Co (SEIC) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.