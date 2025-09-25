SBA Communications Corp (SBAC) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of SBA Communications Corp (NASDAQ: SBAC) has decreased by -1.81% when compared to last closing price of $198.82. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.08% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-22 that Many REITs are still trading at decade-low valuations. But as interest rates are cut, they could strongly recover. I present two blue-chip REITs offering a once-in-a-decade opportunity.

Is It Worth Investing in SBA Communications Corp (NASDAQ: SBAC) Right Now?

SBA Communications Corp (NASDAQ: SBAC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99x compared to its average ratio. SBAC has 36-month beta value of 0.82. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 as “overweight”, 9 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for SBAC is 106.02M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.24% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SBAC on September 25, 2025 was 1.02M shares.

SBAC’s Market Performance

The stock of SBA Communications Corp (SBAC) has seen a -2.08% decrease in the past week, with a -11.89% drop in the past month, and a -16.10% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.45% for SBAC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.79% for SBAC’s stock, with a -10.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SBAC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SBAC stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for SBAC by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for SBAC in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $230 based on the research report published on August 27, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Scotiabank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SBAC reach a price target of $252. The rating they have provided for SBAC stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on July 17th, 2025.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to SBAC, setting the target price at $260 in the report published on May 19th of the current year.

SBAC Trading at -9.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.49%, as shares sank -10.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBAC fell by -2.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $198.78. In addition, SBA Communications Corp saw -18.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SBAC starting from LANGER JACK, who sold 5,000 shares at the price of $240.59 back on May 01 ’25. After this action, LANGER JACK now owns 10,522 shares of SBA Communications Corp, valued at $1,202,932 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SBAC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.52% for the present operating margin

0.73% for the gross margin

The net margin for SBA Communications Corp stands at 0.32%. The total capital return value is set at 0.15%.

Based on SBA Communications Corp (SBAC), the company’s capital structure generated 1.5 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.09. The debt to equity ratio resting at -3.0. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.13.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.47 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 8.66. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.37for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.37.

Conclusion

To put it simply, SBA Communications Corp (SBAC) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.