Sanofi ADR (SNY) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Sanofi ADR (NASDAQ: SNY) has decreased by -1.02% when compared to last closing price of $46.88. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.21% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. reuters.com reported 2025-09-24 that A Paris court on Wednesday ordered Sanofi and its Winthrop unit to pay 150.7 million euros ($177.1 million) in damages to France’s national health insurance fund (CNAM) for anti-competitive practices related to its anti-clotting drug Plavix.

Is It Worth Investing in Sanofi ADR (NASDAQ: SNY) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Sanofi ADR (NASDAQ: SNY) is above average at 11.58x. The 36-month beta value for SNY is also noteworthy at 0.50. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 rating it as “overweight”, 3 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for SNY is 2.43B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.21% of that float. The average trading volume of SNY on September 25, 2025 was 2.49M shares.

SNY’s Market Performance

SNY stock saw a decrease of -1.21% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -7.44% and a quarterly a decrease of -2.93%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.34%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.38% for Sanofi ADR (SNY). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.62% for SNY’s stock, with a -8.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SNY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SNY stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for SNY by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for SNY in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $58 based on the research report published on September 08, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Exane BNP Paribas gave a rating of “Outperform” to SNY, setting the target price at $65 in the report published on April 15th of the current year.

SNY Trading at -4.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.34%, as shares sank -7.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNY fell by -1.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.65. In addition, Sanofi ADR saw -19.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SNY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.37% for the present operating margin

0.72% for the gross margin

The net margin for Sanofi ADR stands at 0.21%. The total capital return value is set at 0.16%. Equity return is now at value 8.39%, with 4.70% for asset returns.

Based on Sanofi ADR (SNY), the company’s capital structure generated 0.24 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.6. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.32. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 16.09.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $11.03 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.73. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.4. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.26for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.27.

Conclusion

In summary, Sanofi ADR (SNY) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.