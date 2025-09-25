Safe Pro Group Inc (SPAI) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SPAI is 3.54. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for SPAI is 7.43M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.84% of that float. On September 25, 2025, SPAI’s average trading volume was 311.17K shares.

SPAI stock’s latest price update

Safe Pro Group Inc (NASDAQ: SPAI)’s stock price has gone decline by -7.45% in comparison to its previous close of $7.11, however, the company has experienced a -12.73% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. thenewswire.com reported 2025-09-22 that TORONTO, Canada – TheNewswire – September 22, 2025 — SPARC AI Inc. (the “ Company ”) (CSE: SPAI) (OTCQB: SPAIF) (Frankfurt: 5OV0) is pleased to announce it increased the non-brokered private placement (the “ Offering ”) by 10% due to interest from investors to 1,571,428units (each, a “ Unit ”), at a price of $0.21 per Unit, for gross proceeds of up to $330,000. Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (each, a “ Warrant ”). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.28 at any time on or before that date which is thirty-six months after the closing date of the Offering. If the closing price of the common shares of the Company on the Canadian Securities Exchange exceeds $1.00 for a period of ten consecutive trading days, the Company may elect to accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants.

SPAI’s Market Performance

Safe Pro Group Inc (SPAI) has experienced a -12.73% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -3.09% drop in the past month, and a 155.04% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.08% for SPAI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.61% for SPAI’s stock, with a 80.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SPAI Trading at 24.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.09%, as shares surge +7.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +109.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPAI fell by -12.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.12. In addition, Safe Pro Group Inc saw 117.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SPAI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.27% for the present operating margin

0.47% for the gross margin

The net margin for Safe Pro Group Inc stands at -7.32%. The total capital return value is set at -3.98%. Equity return is now at value -706.72%, with -333.93% for asset returns.

Based on Safe Pro Group Inc (SPAI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.09 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -20.39. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.09. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -67.81.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$6.78 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.05. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 70.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 38.8for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.64.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Safe Pro Group Inc (SPAI) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.