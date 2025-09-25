Safe & Green Holdings Corp (SGBX) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.88. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for SGBX is 0.45M, and at present, short sellers hold a 31.89% of that float. On September 25, 2025, the average trading volume of SGBX was 438.53K shares.

SGBX stock’s latest price update

Safe & Green Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: SGBX) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -11.31% compared to its previous closing price of $9.02. However, the company has seen a fall of -11.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days. accessnewswire.com reported 2025-09-05 that Demonstrating strong early production, operational efficiencies, and expansion plans MIAMI, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / September 5, 2025 / Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SGBX) (“Safe & Green” or the “Company”), today provided an update on the progress achieved by its subsidiary, Olenox Energy, following the purchase of the Sherman Oil & Gas refinery assets in Texas. Since the acquisition, Olenox has executed by demonstrating operational efficiency, increased production, and a clear strategy for growth.

SGBX’s Market Performance

SGBX’s stock has fallen by -11.11% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -35.03% and a quarterly drop of -81.52%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.72% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.00% for Safe & Green Holdings Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.85% for SGBX’s stock, with a -76.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SGBX Trading at -57.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SGBX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.72%, as shares sank -30.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -79.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SGBX fell by -11.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.39. In addition, Safe & Green Holdings Corp saw -87.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SGBX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.05% for the present operating margin

-0.49% for the gross margin

The net margin for Safe & Green Holdings Corp stands at -4.32%. The total capital return value is set at -0.43%. Equity return is now at value -240.46%, with -47.03% for asset returns.

Based on Safe & Green Holdings Corp (SGBX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.35 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.63. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.53. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -8.33.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$15.01 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.73. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.77. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.28for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.16.

Conclusion

To sum up, Safe & Green Holdings Corp (SGBX) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.