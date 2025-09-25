Sadot Group Inc (SDOT) Stock Records -59.60% Quarterly Movement

The stock of Sadot Group Inc (SDOT) has seen a -20.79% decrease in the past week, with a -35.96% drop in the past month, and a -59.60% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.87% for SDOT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -28.51% for SDOT’s stock, with a -70.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sadot Group Inc (NASDAQ: SDOT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Sadot Group Inc (NASDAQ: SDOT) is above average at 0.98x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.62.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for SDOT is 0.70M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.27% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SDOT on September 25, 2025 was 37.43K shares.

SDOT stock’s latest price update

Sadot Group Inc (NASDAQ: SDOT) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -14.12% compared to its previous closing price of $7.01. However, the company has seen a fall of -20.79% in its stock price over the last five trading days. accessnewswire.com reported 2025-09-11 that BURLESON, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / September 11, 2025 / Sadot Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDOT) (“Sadot” or the “Company”), today announced that it will effect a 1-for-10 reverse stock split (the “Reverse Stock Split”) of its common stock. The Reverse Stock Split will become effective at 12:01 a.m.

SDOT Trading at -37.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SDOT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.43%, as shares sank -34.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -53.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SDOT fell by -20.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.42. In addition, Sadot Group Inc saw -82.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SDOT starting from Black Jennifer Kay, who sold 14,163 shares at the price of $0.93 back on Jul 30 ’25. After this action, Black Jennifer Kay now owns 71,211 shares of Sadot Group Inc, valued at $13,162 using the latest closing price.

Black Jennifer Kay, the Chief Financial Officer of Sadot Group Inc, sold 3,746 shares at $1.33 during a trade that took place back on Jun 30 ’25, which means that Black Jennifer Kay is holding 85,374 shares at $4,968 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SDOT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.0% for the present operating margin

0.02% for the gross margin

The net margin for Sadot Group Inc stands at 0.0%. The total capital return value is set at -0.08%. Equity return is now at value 17.52%, with 3.41% for asset returns.

Based on Sadot Group Inc (SDOT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.26 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -1.71. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.35. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -0.44.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $10.54 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.02. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.24for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 5.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.26.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Sadot Group Inc (SDOT) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.