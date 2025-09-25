Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc (RYAN) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc (NYSE: RYAN) has surged by 1.40% when compared to previous closing price of $54.48, but the company has seen a 3.45% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. 247wallst.com reported 2025-09-16 that The image featured for this article is © mezzotint / Shutterstock.com Latest Podcast Episode Eric Bleeker of The AI Investor Podcast catches up with 7investing CEO Simon Erickson 40 min Live News & Earnings • • 0 Updates Stock Market Live September 16: Good TikTok News Boosts Oracle, and the Whole S&P 500 (VOO) More Content Joey Frenette | Sep 16, 2025 Why I’d Buy GRNY Over the SPY Omor Ibne Ehsan | Sep 16, 2025 2 Must-Own Stocks Yielding 7%+ in Dividends Joel South | Sep 16, 2025 NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) Price Prediction and Forecast 2025-2030 for September 16 Douglas A.

Is It Worth Investing in Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc (NYSE: RYAN) Right Now?

Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc (NYSE: RYAN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 2401.74x compared to its average ratio. RYAN has 36-month beta value of 0.62. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 as “overweight”, 4 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for RYAN is 108.07M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.54% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RYAN on September 25, 2025 was 1.44M shares.

RYAN’s Market Performance

RYAN’s stock has seen a 3.45% increase for the week, with a -4.84% drop in the past month and a -17.69% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.45% for Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.38% for RYAN stock, with a simple moving average of -15.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RYAN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RYAN stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for RYAN by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for RYAN in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $60 based on the research report published on September 17, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RYAN reach a price target of $64. The rating they have provided for RYAN stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 16th, 2025.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Neutral” to RYAN, setting the target price at $61 in the report published on August 13th of the current year.

RYAN Trading at -5.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RYAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.44%, as shares sank -4.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RYAN rose by +3.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $53.95. In addition, Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc saw -13.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RYAN starting from RYAN PATRICK G, who purchased 276,634 shares at the price of $51.84 back on Sep 12 ’25. After this action, RYAN PATRICK G now owns 13,699,959 shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc, valued at $14,340,264 using the latest closing price.

RYAN PATRICK G JR, the Director of Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc, purchased 100 shares at $55.54 during a trade that took place back on Sep 02 ’25, which means that RYAN PATRICK G JR is holding 256,194 shares at $5,554 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RYAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.13% for the present operating margin

0.71% for the gross margin

The net margin for Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc stands at 0.02%. The total capital return value is set at 0.07%. Equity return is now at value 9.44%, with 0.61% for asset returns.

Based on Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc (RYAN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.86 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.16. The debt to equity ratio resting at 5.99. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.8.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $598.63 million with net debt to EBITDA at 4.75. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.75. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.56for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.01.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc (RYAN) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.