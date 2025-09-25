Rollins, Inc (ROL) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Rollins, Inc (NYSE: ROL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 55.55x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for ROL is at 0.68. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 5 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for ROL is 290.35M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.63% of that float. The average trading volume for ROL on September 25, 2025 was 1.59M shares.

ROL stock’s latest price update

The stock of Rollins, Inc (NYSE: ROL) has increased by 1.28% when compared to last closing price of $55.4.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.05% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-17 that Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL ) JPMorgan U.S. All Stars Conference September 17, 2025 4:00 AM EDT Company Participants Jerry Gahlhoff – Principal Executive Officer, President, CEO & Director Kenneth Krause – Executive VP & CFO Conference Call Participants Cameron Kissel Presentation Cameron Kissel Okay. Welcome, everybody.

ROL’s Market Performance

ROL’s stock has fallen by -0.05% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -0.94% and a quarterly drop of -0.05%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.42% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.60% for Rollins, Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.54% for ROL’s stock, with a simple moving average of 4.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ROL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ROL stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for ROL by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for ROL in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $70 based on the research report published on July 01, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Argus, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ROL reach a price target of $68. The rating they have provided for ROL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 18th, 2025.

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Hold” to ROL, setting the target price at $48 in the report published on January 07th of the current year.

ROL Trading at -1.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ROL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.42%, as shares sank -0.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ROL fell by -0.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.42. In addition, Rollins, Inc saw 11.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ROL starting from Tesh Thomas D, who sold 1,000 shares at the price of $57.13 back on Aug 20 ’25. After this action, Tesh Thomas D now owns 37,080 shares of Rollins, Inc, valued at $57,130 using the latest closing price.

Wilson John F, the EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN of Rollins, Inc, sold 30,000 shares at $58.04 during a trade that took place back on Jul 24 ’25, which means that Wilson John F is holding 632,727 shares at $1,741,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ROL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.19% for the present operating margin

0.49% for the gross margin

The net margin for Rollins, Inc stands at 0.14%. The total capital return value is set at 0.29%. Equity return is now at value 36.52%, with 16.46% for asset returns.

Based on Rollins, Inc (ROL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.4 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.68. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.67. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 27.04.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $771.13 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.05. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.85. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.06for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.65.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Rollins, Inc (ROL) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.