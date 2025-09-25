Robin Energy Ltd (RBNE) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

The public float for RBNE is 10.62M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.06% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RBNE on September 25, 2025 was 1.89M shares.

RBNE stock’s latest price update

Robin Energy Ltd (NASDAQ: RBNE)’s stock price has soared by 1.88% in relation to previous closing price of $1.29. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-16 that LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Robin Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ: RBNE) (“Robin Energy” or the “Company”), an international ship-owning company providing energy transportation services globally, announces that it has entered into an agreement, through a wholly owned subsidiary, to acquire a 2020-built 5,000 cbm LPG Carrier vessel from Toro Corp. (“Toro”), a Nasdaq-listed entity controlled by our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, for a purchase price of $20 million.

RBNE’s Market Performance

Robin Energy Ltd (RBNE) has experienced a 0.32% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -34.29% drop in the past month, and a -64.09% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.19% for RBNE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -18.24% for RBNE’s stock, with a -55.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

RBNE Trading at -36.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RBNE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.06%, as shares sank -34.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -60.08% lower at present.

Stock Fundamentals for RBNE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.12% for the present operating margin

0.69% for the gross margin

The net margin for Robin Energy Ltd stands at -0.11%. The total capital return value is set at -0.02%.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $2.23 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.0. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.88. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.21for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.13.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Robin Energy Ltd (RBNE) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.