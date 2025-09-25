Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL) has gone down by -11.51% for the week, with a -25.68% drop in the past month and a 62.53% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.96% for RIGL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -18.34% for RIGL’s stock, with a 33.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RIGL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RIGL) is above average at 5.59x. The 36-month beta value for RIGL is also noteworthy at 1.23. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 4 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for RIGL is 17.45M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.49% of that float. The average trading volume of RIGL on September 25, 2025 was 572.88K shares.

RIGL stock’s latest price update

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RIGL)’s stock price has gone decline by -10.99% in comparison to its previous close of $34.02, however, the company has experienced a -11.51% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-09-18 that RIGL shares surge 77% in three months as Tavalisse drives record sales along with other products while boosting the company’s 2025 outlook.

Analysts’ Opinion of RIGL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RIGL stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for RIGL by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for RIGL in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $2 based on the research report published on April 03, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Neutral” to RIGL, setting the target price at $1 in the report published on June 08th of the previous year.

RIGL Trading at -6.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RIGL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.11%, as shares sank -27.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +60.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RIGL fell by -11.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.08. In addition, Rigel Pharmaceuticals saw 120.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RIGL starting from Schorno Dean L, who sold 2,036 shares at the price of $20.92 back on Feb 04 ’25. After this action, Schorno Dean L now owns 58,969 shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, valued at $42,595 using the latest closing price.

Schorno Dean L, the EVP & Chief Financial Officer of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, sold 1,734 shares at $21.93 during a trade that took place back on Feb 05 ’25, which means that Schorno Dean L is holding 57,235 shares at $38,020 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RIGL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.39% for the present operating margin

0.92% for the gross margin

The net margin for Rigel Pharmaceuticals stands at 0.37%. The total capital return value is set at 0.87%. Equity return is now at value 376.09%, with 58.38% for asset returns.

Based on Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.43 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.08. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.75. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 13.51.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $28.51 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.07. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.71for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.3. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.02.

Conclusion

In summary, Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.