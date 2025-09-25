RH (RH) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

RH (NYSE: RH)’s stock price has plunge by 0.31%relation to previous closing price of $212.62. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -8.65% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. fool.com reported 2025-09-20 that Stocks are at an all-time high, as there have been plenty of winners during the AI boom.

Is It Worth Investing in RH (NYSE: RH) Right Now?

RH (NYSE: RH) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for RH is at 2.25. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 rating it as “overweight”, 8 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for RH is 15.25M, and currently, shorts hold a 19.59% of that float. The average trading volume for RH on September 25, 2025 was 1.14M shares.

RH’s Market Performance

The stock of RH (RH) has seen a -8.65% decrease in the past week, with a -3.58% drop in the past month, and a 10.48% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.85% for RH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.97% for RH stock, with a simple moving average of -18.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RH stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for RH by listing it as a “Market Perform”. The predicted price for RH in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $220 based on the research report published on September 12, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RH reach a price target of $179. The rating they have provided for RH stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on June 24th, 2025.

Telsey Advisory Group gave a rating of “Outperform” to RH, setting the target price at $280 in the report published on April 03rd of the current year.

RH Trading at -3.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.09%, as shares sank -6.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RH fell by -8.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $226.78. In addition, RH saw -38.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RH starting from DEMILIO MARK S, who sold 2,000 shares at the price of $236.13 back on Sep 19 ’25. After this action, DEMILIO MARK S now owns 24,616 shares of RH, valued at $472,259 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.11% for the present operating margin

0.45% for the gross margin

The net margin for RH stands at 0.03%. The total capital return value is set at 0.1%.

Based on RH (RH), the company’s capital structure generated 1.03 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.14. The debt to equity ratio resting at -30.46. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.54.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $453.28 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.61. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.57. The receivables turnover for the company is 54.49for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.23.

Conclusion

In conclusion, RH (RH) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.