Revolution Medicines Inc (RVMD): A Technical Analysis

RVMD has 36-month beta value of 1.25. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 5 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for RVMD is 162.03M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.20% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RVMD on September 25, 2025 was 2.38M shares.

RVMD stock’s latest price update

The stock of Revolution Medicines Inc (NASDAQ: RVMD) has decreased by -1.50% when compared to last closing price of $44.21.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.62% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-11 that Revolution Medicines, Inc. shares surged on strong Phase 1 data for daraxonrasib in metastatic pancreatic cancer, showing high response and disease control rates. Daraxonrasib demonstrated superior efficacy and durability versus current standards, with promising results in both monotherapy and combination with gemcitabine. RVMD secured a $2 billion deal with Royalty Pharma, ensuring robust funding as it advances to a pivotal Phase 3 trial targeting a paradigm shift in PDAC treatment.

RVMD’s Market Performance

Revolution Medicines Inc (RVMD) has seen a -0.62% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 22.06% gain in the past month and a 13.36% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.36% for RVMD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.18% for RVMD’s stock, with a 9.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RVMD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RVMD stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for RVMD by listing it as a “Strong Buy”. The predicted price for RVMD in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $72 based on the research report published on September 12, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RVMD reach a price target of $99. The rating they have provided for RVMD stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 05th, 2025.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to RVMD, setting the target price at $67 in the report published on August 15th of the current year.

RVMD Trading at 11.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RVMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.47%, as shares surge +16.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RVMD fell by -0.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.20. In addition, Revolution Medicines Inc saw -4.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Wei Lin, the Chief Medical Officer of Revolution Medicines Inc, sold 2,160 shares at $45.82 during a trade that took place back on Sep 16 ’25, which means that Wei Lin is holding 88,339 shares at $98,982 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RVMD

The total capital return value is set at -0.4%. Equity return is now at value -46.61%, with -38.32% for asset returns.

Based on Revolution Medicines Inc (RVMD), the company’s capital structure generated 0.07 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -5.16.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$589.02 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.79.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Revolution Medicines Inc (RVMD) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.