Research Frontiers Inc’s (REFR) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, REFR stock has gone up by 22.46%, with a monthly gain of 22.46% and a quarterly surge of 1.20%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.78%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.76% for Research Frontiers Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 24.40% for REFR’s stock, with a 13.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Research Frontiers Inc (NASDAQ: REFR) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.31. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for REFR is 28.27M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.98% of that float. On September 25, 2025, the average trading volume of REFR was 30.75K shares.

REFR stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Research Frontiers Inc (NASDAQ: REFR) has jumped by 19.01% compared to previous close of $1.42. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 22.46% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

REFR Trading at 12.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REFR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.78%, as shares surge +20.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REFR rose by +22.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3585. In addition, Research Frontiers Inc saw -27.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for REFR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.56% for the present operating margin

0.82% for the gross margin

The net margin for Research Frontiers Inc stands at -1.44%. The total capital return value is set at -0.66%. Equity return is now at value -73.36%, with -53.61% for asset returns.

Based on Research Frontiers Inc (REFR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.41 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.76.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$1.18 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.03. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 46.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.28for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.04.

Conclusion

To sum up, Research Frontiers Inc (REFR) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.