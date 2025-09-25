Reitar Logtech Holdings Ltd (RITR) Stock Showcases 16.47% 20-Day Moving Average

In the past week, RITR stock has gone up by 10.93%, with a monthly gain of 31.70% and a quarterly plunge of -4.48%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.11%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.37% for Reitar Logtech Holdings Ltd The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 16.47% for RITR stock, with a simple moving average of 55.60% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Reitar Logtech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: RITR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Reitar Logtech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: RITR) is above average at 386.88x. The 36-month beta value for RITR is also noteworthy at -1.03.

The public float for RITR is 14.93M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.87% of that float. The average trading volume of RITR on September 25, 2025 was 728.02K shares.

RITR stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Reitar Logtech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: RITR) has surged by 1.14% when compared to previous closing price of $6.12, but the company has seen a 10.93% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-22 that First Project to Establish a Smart E-commerce Fulfillment Center in Qatar Set to Commence Full Operations by Year-End HONG KONG, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Reitar Logtech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: RITR) (“Reitar” or “The Company”), a Nasdaq listed company, announced today the formal signing of a Strategic Cooperation Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with AI logistics company NEXX, along with a formal investment agreement for the inaugural Smart Fulfillment Center project in Qatar.

RITR Trading at 32.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RITR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.11%, as shares surge +31.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RITR rose by +10.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +63.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.31. In addition, Reitar Logtech Holdings Ltd saw 52.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RITR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.13% for the present operating margin

0.24% for the gross margin

The net margin for Reitar Logtech Holdings Ltd stands at 0.11%. The total capital return value is set at 0.05%. Equity return is now at value 5.96%, with 2.70% for asset returns.

Based on Reitar Logtech Holdings Ltd (RITR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.33 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.12. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.5. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 32.05.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $17.08 million with net debt to EBITDA at 7.14. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.26for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.58.

Conclusion

In summary, Reitar Logtech Holdings Ltd (RITR) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.