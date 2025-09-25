Real-Time Update: RAPT Therapeutics Inc (RAPT) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of RAPT Therapeutics Inc (RAPT) has seen a 33.06% increase in the past week, with a 120.13% gain in the past month, and a 150.52% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.22% for RAPT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 52.21% for RAPT’s stock, with a 143.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in RAPT Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RAPT) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for RAPT is 0.12. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 4 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for RAPT is 7.04M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.07% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RAPT on September 25, 2025 was 126.31K shares.

RAPT stock’s latest price update

RAPT Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RAPT) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 14.27% compared to its previous closing price of $20.96. However, the company has seen a gain of 33.06% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-08-18 that The consensus price target hints at a 101% upside potential for Rapt Therapeutics (RAPT). While empirical research shows that this sought-after metric is hardly effective, an upward trend in earnings estimate revisions could mean that the stock will witness an upside in the near term.

Analysts’ Opinion of RAPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RAPT stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for RAPT by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for RAPT in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $14 based on the research report published on July 30, 2025 of the current year 2025.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RAPT reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for RAPT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 22nd, 2025.

Stifel gave a rating of “Hold” to RAPT, setting the target price at $2 in the report published on November 13th of the previous year.

RAPT Trading at 84.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RAPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.25%, as shares surge +112.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +125.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RAPT rose by +33.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +183.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.74. In addition, RAPT Therapeutics Inc saw 67.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RAPT

The total capital return value is set at -0.68%. Equity return is now at value -77.83%, with -69.69% for asset returns.

Based on RAPT Therapeutics Inc (RAPT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.02 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -29.0.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$126.33 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 13.25.

Conclusion

In conclusion, RAPT Therapeutics Inc (RAPT) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.