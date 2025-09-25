Real-Time Update: Origin Materials Inc (ORGN) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Origin Materials Inc (ORGN) has seen a -2.47% decrease in the past week, with a -12.14% drop in the past month, and a 5.71% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.10% for ORGN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.58% for ORGN’s stock, with a -29.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Origin Materials Inc (NASDAQ: ORGN) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ORGN is 0.87. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for ORGN is 137.68M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.38% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ORGN on September 25, 2025 was 1.18M shares.

ORGN stock’s latest price update

Origin Materials Inc (NASDAQ: ORGN) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.09% compared to its previous closing price of $0.52. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.47% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-08-14 that Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN ) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call August 14, 2025 5:00 PM ET Company Participants John Bissell – Co-Founder, CEO & Director Matthew T. Plavan – CFO & COO Ryan Smith – Co-Founder & Chief Product Officer Operator Thank you for standing by.

Analysts’ Opinion of ORGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ORGN stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ORGN by listing it as a “Underperform”. The predicted price for ORGN in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $1.50 based on the research report published on January 14, 2025 of the current year 2025.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ORGN reach a price target of $3, previously predicting the price at $1.35. The rating they have provided for ORGN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 16th, 2024.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to ORGN, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on October 14th of the previous year.

ORGN Trading at -18.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ORGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.39%, as shares sank -8.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ORGN fell by -2.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5317. In addition, Origin Materials Inc saw -68.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ORGN starting from Lee Joshua C., who sold 3,860 shares at the price of $0.56 back on Aug 21 ’25. After this action, Lee Joshua C. now owns 689,084 shares of Origin Materials Inc, valued at $2,177 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ORGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.36% for the present operating margin

0.01% for the gross margin

The net margin for Origin Materials Inc stands at -3.12%. The total capital return value is set at -0.29%. Equity return is now at value -25.50%, with -22.96% for asset returns.

Based on Origin Materials Inc (ORGN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.02 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -4.66. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.02. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -431.38.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$71.94 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.36. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.73. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.4for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.37.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Origin Materials Inc (ORGN) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.