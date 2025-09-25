Real-Time Update: Ferguson Enterprises Inc (FERG) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

In the past week, FERG stock has gone up by 0.87%, with a monthly decline of -2.60% and a quarterly surge of 3.21%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.29%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.47% for Ferguson Enterprises Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.25% for FERG stock, with a simple moving average of 16.79% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ferguson Enterprises Inc (NYSE: FERG) Right Now?

Ferguson Enterprises Inc (NYSE: FERG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27x compared to its average ratio. FERG has 36-month beta value of 1.10. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 as “overweight”, 7 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for FERG is 196.82M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.21% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FERG on September 25, 2025 was 1.63M shares.

FERG stock’s latest price update

The stock of Ferguson Enterprises Inc (NYSE: FERG) has decreased by -3.00% when compared to last closing price of $233.45. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.87% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. reuters.com reported 2025-09-23 that Activist investor Scott Ferguson is joining the board of Performance Food Group, the company said on Tuesday, at a time the hedge fund is urging the food distributor to consider merging with rival US Foods Holding.

Analysts’ Opinion of FERG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FERG stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for FERG by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for FERG in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $280 based on the research report published on June 18, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Berenberg, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FERG reach a price target of $215. The rating they have provided for FERG stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on June 05th, 2025.

FERG Trading at -0.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FERG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.29%, as shares sank -3.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FERG rose by +0.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $229.30. In addition, Ferguson Enterprises Inc saw 15.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FERG starting from Morrissey Victoria, who sold 2,000 shares at the price of $177.00 back on Jan 06 ’25. After this action, Morrissey Victoria now owns 4,282 shares of Ferguson Enterprises Inc, valued at $354,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FERG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.08% for the present operating margin

0.31% for the gross margin

The net margin for Ferguson Enterprises Inc stands at 0.06%. The total capital return value is set at 0.22%. Equity return is now at value 32.42%, with 10.82% for asset returns.

Based on Ferguson Enterprises Inc (FERG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.47 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.34. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.88. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 13.72.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $3.06 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.45. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.6. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.76for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.68.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Ferguson Enterprises Inc (FERG) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.