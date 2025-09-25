Real-Time Update: Cytek BioSciences Inc (CTKB) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Cytek BioSciences Inc (CTKB) has seen a -13.01% decrease in the past week, with a -17.03% drop in the past month, and a 2.40% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.68% for CTKB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.48% for CTKB’s stock, with a -20.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cytek BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ: CTKB) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CTKB is 1.34. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 3 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for CTKB is 115.56M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.92% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CTKB on September 25, 2025 was 1.05M shares.

CTKB stock’s latest price update

Cytek BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ: CTKB) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -8.09% compared to its previous closing price of $3.71. However, the company has seen a fall of -13.01% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-09-17 that SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cellares, the first Integrated Development and Manufacturing Organization (IDMO), announces multiple strategic technology partnerships to advance the Cell Q™, the first fully automated quality control testing platform purpose-built to match the commercial-scale throughput for cell therapy manufacturing. Cellares is unveiling these partnerships ahead of the 10th Annual CAR-TCR Summit, where it will, for the first time, present drug product release da.

Analysts’ Opinion of CTKB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CTKB stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for CTKB by listing it as a “Hold”. The predicted price for CTKB in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $4 based on the research report published on May 09, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CTKB reach a price target of $4.50, previously predicting the price at $7. The rating they have provided for CTKB stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on January 31st, 2025.

CTKB Trading at -11.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTKB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.96%, as shares sank -18.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTKB fell by -13.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.94. In addition, Cytek BioSciences Inc saw -33.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTKB starting from McCombe William D., who purchased 35,000 shares at the price of $2.78 back on Jun 02 ’25. After this action, McCombe William D. now owns 55,746 shares of Cytek BioSciences Inc, valued at $97,300 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTKB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.14% for the present operating margin

0.54% for the gross margin

The net margin for Cytek BioSciences Inc stands at -0.03%. The total capital return value is set at -0.06%. Equity return is now at value -1.67%, with -1.31% for asset returns.

Based on Cytek BioSciences Inc (CTKB), the company’s capital structure generated 0.04 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.08. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.04. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -32.6.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$10.03 million with net debt to EBITDA at 7.21. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.9. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.49for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.4. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.22.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cytek BioSciences Inc (CTKB) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.