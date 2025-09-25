Ready Capital Corp (RC) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Ready Capital Corp (NYSE: RC) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.43% in relation to its previous close of $4.19. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-15 that NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE:RC) (the “Company”) announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.125 per share of common stock and Operating Partnership unit for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. This dividend is payable on October 31, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 30, 2025.

Is It Worth Investing in Ready Capital Corp (NYSE: RC) Right Now?

RC has 36-month beta value of 1.49. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 7 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for RC is 151.11M, and currently, short sellers hold a 18.87% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RC on September 25, 2025 was 2.10M shares.

RC’s Market Performance

The stock of Ready Capital Corp (RC) has seen a 0.00% decrease in the past week, with a 5.72% rise in the past month, and a -4.92% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.59% for RC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.14% for RC’s stock, with a -17.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RC

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RC reach a price target of $10, previously predicting the price at $12. The rating they have provided for RC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 07th, 2025.

RC Trading at 1.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.11%, as shares surge +3.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RC remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.26. In addition, Ready Capital Corp saw -46.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RC starting from Ahlborn Andrew, who purchased 10,000 shares at the price of $5.04 back on Mar 12 ’25. After this action, Ahlborn Andrew now owns 310,808 shares of Ready Capital Corp, valued at $50,395 using the latest closing price.

NATHAN GILBERT E, the Director of Ready Capital Corp, purchased 5,000 shares at $5.12 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10 ’25, which means that NATHAN GILBERT E is holding 118,106 shares at $25,590 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.1% for the present operating margin

0.39% for the gross margin

The net margin for Ready Capital Corp stands at -0.63%. The total capital return value is set at -0.01%. Equity return is now at value -13.92%, with -2.73% for asset returns.

Based on Ready Capital Corp (RC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.28 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.43. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.39. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -0.08.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $162.02 million with net debt to EBITDA at -11.11. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.59. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.44for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Ready Capital Corp (RC) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.