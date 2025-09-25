RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (RICK) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

The stock of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (RICK) has gone up by 19.34% for the week, with a -16.85% drop in the past month and a -20.10% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.42% for RICK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.85% for RICK’s stock, with a -29.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: RICK) Right Now?

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: RICK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51x compared to its average ratio. RICK has 36-month beta value of 1.17. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for RICK is 7.99M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.38% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RICK on September 25, 2025 was 146.91K shares.

RICK stock’s latest price update

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: RICK)’s stock price has soared by 9.18% in relation to previous closing price of $28.2. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 19.34% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-24 that SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — A securities class action styled, Hernandez v. RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., et al., No. 4:25-cv-04477 (S.D. Tex.), has been filed after New York Attorney General James announced an indictment of RCI, CEO (Eric Langan), CFO (Bradley Chhay) and others of 79 crimes, including conspiracy, bribery, and criminal tax fraud. The lawsuit seeks to represent investors who invested in RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RICK) securities December 15, 2021 and September 16, 2025.

Analysts’ Opinion of RICK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RICK stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for RICK by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for RICK in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $120 based on the research report published on November 29, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

Noble Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RICK reach a price target of $100. The rating they have provided for RICK stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 01st, 2022.

Brean Murray gave a rating of “Buy” to RICK, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on May 11th of the previous year.

RICK Trading at -13.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RICK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.53%, as shares sank -17.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RICK rose by +19.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.05. In addition, RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc saw -32.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RICK starting from LANGAN ERIC SCOTT, who purchased 1,370 shares at the price of $36.74 back on Aug 18 ’25. After this action, LANGAN ERIC SCOTT now owns 706,370 shares of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc, valued at $50,336 using the latest closing price.

LANGAN ERIC SCOTT, the President and CEO of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc, purchased 1,000 shares at $39.83 during a trade that took place back on May 22 ’25, which means that LANGAN ERIC SCOTT is holding 705,000 shares at $39,830 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RICK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.12% for the present operating margin

0.79% for the gross margin

The net margin for RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc stands at 0.06%. The total capital return value is set at 0.06%. Equity return is now at value 6.12%, with 2.76% for asset returns.

Based on RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (RICK), the company’s capital structure generated 0.5 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.19. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.01. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.08.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $34.68 million with net debt to EBITDA at 4.78. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.82. The receivables turnover for the company is 61.17for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.92.

Conclusion

To put it simply, RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (RICK) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.