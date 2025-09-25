Raymond James Financial, Inc (RJF) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Raymond James Financial, Inc (NYSE: RJF) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 16.87x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.05. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 9 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for RJF is 179.51M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.06% of that float. On September 25, 2025, the average trading volume of RJF was 1.05M shares.

RJF stock’s latest price update

The stock of Raymond James Financial, Inc (NYSE: RJF) has decreased by -2.22% when compared to last closing price of $175.81. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.08% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-24 that St. Petersburg, Fla., Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE: RJF) today reported selected operating data for August 2025, in an effort to provide timely information to investors about monthly developments in certain key performance metrics. Due to the limited nature of this data, a consistent correlation to earnings should not be assumed.

RJF’s Market Performance

RJF’s stock has risen by 1.08% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 3.62% and a quarterly rise of 13.30%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.41% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.96% for Raymond James Financial, Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.26% for RJF’s stock, with a 11.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RJF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RJF stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for RJF by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for RJF in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $159 based on the research report published on April 30, 2025 of the current year 2025.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RJF reach a price target of $166, previously predicting the price at $151. The rating they have provided for RJF stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 07th, 2025.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to RJF, setting the target price at $169 in the report published on December 12th of the previous year.

RJF Trading at 3.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RJF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.41%, as shares surge +2.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RJF rose by +1.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $169.77. In addition, Raymond James Financial, Inc saw 38.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RJF starting from Allaire Bella Loykhter, who sold 6,570 shares at the price of $146.61 back on May 29 ’25. After this action, Allaire Bella Loykhter now owns 74,586 shares of Raymond James Financial, Inc, valued at $963,228 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RJF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.21% for the present operating margin

0.9% for the gross margin

The net margin for Raymond James Financial, Inc stands at 0.14%. The total capital return value is set at 0.17%. Equity return is now at value 18.16%, with 2.57% for asset returns.

Based on Raymond James Financial, Inc (RJF), the company’s capital structure generated 0.24 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.57. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.31. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.69.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $2.82 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -1.6. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.85. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.31for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.97.

Conclusion

To sum up, Raymond James Financial, Inc (RJF) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.