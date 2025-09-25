Quanta Services, Inc (PWR) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Quanta Services, Inc (NYSE: PWR) has jumped by 3.42% compared to previous close of $389.53. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 7.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-09-23 that Wondering how to pick strong, market-beating stocks for your investment portfolio? Look no further than the Zacks Focus List.

Is It Worth Investing in Quanta Services, Inc (NYSE: PWR) Right Now?

Quanta Services, Inc (NYSE: PWR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.48x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PWR is 1.03. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 13 rating it as “hold”, and 1 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for PWR is 145.72M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.06% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PWR on September 25, 2025 was 1.09M shares.

PWR’s Market Performance

PWR’s stock has seen a 7.14% increase for the week, with a 6.49% rise in the past month and a 7.70% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.55% for Quanta Services, Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.16% for PWR’s stock, with a 21.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PWR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PWR stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for PWR by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for PWR in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $469 based on the research report published on September 24, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PWR reach a price target of $360. The rating they have provided for PWR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 04th, 2025.

Bernstein gave a rating of “Mkt Perform” to PWR, setting the target price at $410 in the report published on July 28th of the current year.

PWR Trading at 3.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PWR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.11%, as shares surge +4.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PWR rose by +7.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $383.10. In addition, Quanta Services, Inc saw 38.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PWR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.06% for the present operating margin

0.13% for the gross margin

The net margin for Quanta Services, Inc stands at 0.04%. The total capital return value is set at 0.11%. Equity return is now at value 13.47%, with 5.43% for asset returns.

Based on Quanta Services, Inc (PWR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.39 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.39. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.65. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 6.55.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $2.16 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.94. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.87for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.37.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Quanta Services, Inc (PWR) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.