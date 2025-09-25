PulteGroup Inc (PHM) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

PulteGroup Inc (NYSE: PHM)’s stock price has soared by 0.65% in relation to previous closing price of $130.05. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -2.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-09-22 that In the latest trading session, PulteGroup (PHM) closed at $129.24, marking a -2.02% move from the previous day.

Is It Worth Investing in PulteGroup Inc (NYSE: PHM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for PulteGroup Inc (NYSE: PHM) is 9.79x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PHM is 1.30. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 6 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for PHM is 196.01M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.11% of that float. On September 25, 2025, PHM’s average trading volume was 2.20M shares.

PHM’s Market Performance

The stock of PulteGroup Inc (PHM) has seen a -2.39% decrease in the past week, with a -1.04% drop in the past month, and a 26.40% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.58% for PHM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.55% for PHM’s stock, with a simple moving average of 17.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PHM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PHM stocks, with Seaport Research Partners repeating the rating for PHM by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for PHM in the upcoming period, according to Seaport Research Partners is $155 based on the research report published on July 22, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Seaport Research Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PHM reach a price target of $100. The rating they have provided for PHM stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 06th, 2025.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to PHM, setting the target price at $148 in the report published on January 08th of the current year.

PHM Trading at 3.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PHM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.40%, as shares sank -0.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PHM fell by -2.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $134.32. In addition, PulteGroup Inc saw -7.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PHM starting from OShaughnessy Robert, who sold 21,927 shares at the price of $128.03 back on Aug 14 ’25. After this action, OShaughnessy Robert now owns 64,264 shares of PulteGroup Inc, valued at $2,807,248 using the latest closing price.

O’Meara Brien P., the Vice President & Controller of PulteGroup Inc, sold 814 shares at $127.97 during a trade that took place back on Aug 14 ’25, which means that O’Meara Brien P. is holding 10,558 shares at $104,170 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PHM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.2% for the present operating margin

0.28% for the gross margin

The net margin for PulteGroup Inc stands at 0.15%. The total capital return value is set at 0.23%. Equity return is now at value 23.05%, with 16.07% for asset returns.

Based on PulteGroup Inc (PHM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.14 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.68. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.17. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 6845.46.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $4.1 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.24. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.15.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of PulteGroup Inc (PHM) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.