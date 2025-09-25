Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (PEG) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (NYSE: PEG) has surged by 0.23% when compared to previous closing price of $82.21, but the company has seen a 2.45% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-09-10 that The heavy selling pressure might have exhausted for PSEG (PEG) as it is technically in oversold territory now. In addition to this technical measure, strong agreement among Wall Street analysts in revising earnings estimates higher indicates that the stock is ripe for a trend reversal.

Is It Worth Investing in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (NYSE: PEG) Right Now?

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (NYSE: PEG) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PEG is 0.54. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 10 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for PEG is 498.33M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.61% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PEG on September 25, 2025 was 2.57M shares.

PEG’s Market Performance

The stock of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (PEG) has seen a 2.45% increase in the past week, with a -0.24% drop in the past month, and a -0.42% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.50% for PEG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.85% for PEG stock, with a simple moving average of -0.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PEG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PEG stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for PEG by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for PEG in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $97 based on the research report published on July 07, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Ladenburg Thalmann, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PEG reach a price target of $82.50. The rating they have provided for PEG stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 19th, 2025.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to PEG, setting the target price at $85 in the report published on September 13th of the previous year.

PEG Trading at -2.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PEG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.43%, as shares sank -1.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PEG rose by +2.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $81.71. In addition, Public Service Enterprise Group Inc saw -5.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PEG starting from LaRossa Ralph A, who sold 1,387 shares at the price of $83.12 back on Jul 01 ’25. After this action, LaRossa Ralph A now owns 218,328 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc, valued at $115,288 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PEG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.24% for the present operating margin

0.35% for the gross margin

The net margin for Public Service Enterprise Group Inc stands at 0.18%. The total capital return value is set at 0.05%. Equity return is now at value 12.19%, with 3.65% for asset returns.

Based on Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (PEG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.58 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.11. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.41. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.98.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $4.04 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 5.24. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.78. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.72for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.2. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (PEG) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.