Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ: PRTA) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 12.15% compared to its previous closing price of $8.31. However, the company has seen a gain of 15.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-09-11 that Prothena stock tumbles 40% year to date due to pipeline setbacks, though its partnered programs with Roche and Novo Nordisk still show potential.

Is It Worth Investing in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ: PRTA) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is -0.15.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for PRTA is 43.46M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.33% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PRTA on September 25, 2025 was 991.21K shares.

PRTA’s Market Performance

PRTA’s stock has seen a 15.63% increase for the week, with a 11.22% rise in the past month and a 55.59% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.31% for Prothena Corporation plc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.79% for PRTA’s stock, with a -7.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRTA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRTA stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for PRTA by listing it as a “Underperform”. The predicted price for PRTA in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $4 based on the research report published on May 28, 2025 of the current year 2025.

PRTA Trading at 19.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.20%, as shares surge +11.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +49.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRTA rose by +15.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.34. In addition, Prothena Corporation plc saw -56.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRTA starting from EcoR1 Capital, LLC, who sold 3,317,938 shares at the price of $8.36 back on May 02 ’25. After this action, EcoR1 Capital, LLC now owns 8,266,342 shares of Prothena Corporation plc, valued at $27,744,929 using the latest closing price.

EcoR1 Capital, LLC, the 10% Owner of Prothena Corporation plc, sold 1,984,053 shares at $7.64 during a trade that took place back on May 06 ’25, which means that EcoR1 Capital, LLC is holding 5,304,596 shares at $15,164,712 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRTA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-27.23% for the present operating margin

0.91% for the gross margin

The net margin for Prothena Corporation plc stands at -29.29%. The total capital return value is set at -0.85%. Equity return is now at value -66.85%, with -58.00% for asset returns.

Based on Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.03 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -20.11.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$154.56 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.46. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.68.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.