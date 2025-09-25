ProQR Therapeutics N.V (PRQR) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

ProQR Therapeutics N.V (NASDAQ: PRQR)’s stock price has gone decline by -6.90% in comparison to its previous close of $2.1, however, the company has experienced a -10.73% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-08-07 that LEIDEN, Netherlands & CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (Nasdaq: PRQR) (ProQR), a company dedicated to changing lives through transformative RNA therapies based on its proprietary Axiomer RNA editing technology platform, today reported its financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, and provided a business update.

Is It Worth Investing in ProQR Therapeutics N.V (NASDAQ: PRQR) Right Now?

PRQR has 36-month beta value of 0.23. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for PRQR is 70.41M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.71% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PRQR on September 25, 2025 was 321.52K shares.

PRQR’s Market Performance

The stock of ProQR Therapeutics N.V (PRQR) has seen a -10.73% decrease in the past week, with a -11.14% drop in the past month, and a -9.49% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.60% for PRQR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.12% for PRQR’s stock, with a -4.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRQR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRQR stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for PRQR by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for PRQR in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $8 based on the research report published on April 29, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PRQR reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for PRQR stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 29th, 2025.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to PRQR, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on January 10th of the current year.

PRQR Trading at -9.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRQR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.58%, as shares sank -11.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRQR fell by -11.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.20. In addition, ProQR Therapeutics N.V saw 16.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PRQR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.54% for the present operating margin

1.0% for the gross margin

The net margin for ProQR Therapeutics N.V stands at -2.41%. The total capital return value is set at -0.4%. Equity return is now at value -75.99%, with -30.04% for asset returns.

Based on ProQR Therapeutics N.V (PRQR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.2 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -2.5.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$24.12 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.88. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.8for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.76.

Conclusion

To put it simply, ProQR Therapeutics N.V (PRQR) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.