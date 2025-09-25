Prairie Operating Co (PROP) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Prairie Operating Co (NASDAQ: PROP) has jumped by 3.61% compared to previous close of $1.94. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.90% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-09-10 that Ring Energy’s steady cash flow and cost control contrast sharply with Prairie Operating’s risky expansion push.

Is It Worth Investing in Prairie Operating Co (NASDAQ: PROP) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 2.11.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for PROP is 25.74M, and currently, short sellers hold a 21.49% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PROP on September 25, 2025 was 2.00M shares.

PROP’s Market Performance

PROP’s stock has seen a -2.90% decrease for the week, with a -19.60% drop in the past month and a -38.53% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.65% for Prairie Operating Co The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.14% for PROP’s stock, with a simple moving average of -59.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PROP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PROP stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for PROP by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for PROP in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $3 based on the research report published on August 19, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to PROP, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on June 02nd of the current year.

PROP Trading at -27.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PROP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.54%, as shares sank -24.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -47.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PROP fell by -2.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -75.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.1600. In addition, Prairie Operating Co saw -78.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PROP starting from Gray Jonathan H., who purchased 89,000 shares at the price of $2.11 back on Sep 05 ’25. After this action, Gray Jonathan H. now owns 675,817 shares of Prairie Operating Co, valued at $187,790 using the latest closing price.

Lee Stephen, the Director of Prairie Operating Co, purchased 2,500 shares at $2.51 during a trade that took place back on Sep 02 ’25, which means that Lee Stephen is holding 112,715 shares at $6,275 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PROP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.12% for the present operating margin

0.54% for the gross margin

The net margin for Prairie Operating Co stands at 0.11%. The total capital return value is set at 0.02%. Equity return is now at value 10.92%, with 1.56% for asset returns.

Based on Prairie Operating Co (PROP), the company’s capital structure generated 0.02 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 4.52. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.02. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.93.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$38.29 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.24. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.60.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Prairie Operating Co (PROP) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.