Pop Culture Group Co Ltd (CPOP) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Pop Culture Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ: CPOP)'s stock price has decreased by -6.67% compared to its previous closing price of $1.4. However, the company has seen a -20.53% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Pop Culture Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ: CPOP) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CPOP is 1.85.

The public float for CPOP is 5.96M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.58% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CPOP on September 25, 2025 was 2.35M shares.

CPOP’s Market Performance

CPOP stock saw an increase of -20.53% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 12.08% and a quarterly increase of 141.94%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.11%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.01% for Pop Culture Group Co Ltd (CPOP). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.90% for CPOP stock, with a simple moving average of 56.14% for the last 200 days.

CPOP Trading at 13.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPOP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.11%, as shares surge +22.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +124.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPOP fell by -13.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4608. In addition, Pop Culture Group Co Ltd saw 15.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CPOP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.29% for the present operating margin

0.06% for the gross margin

The net margin for Pop Culture Group Co Ltd stands at -0.26%. The total capital return value is set at -0.81%. Equity return is now at value -28.07%, with -10.76% for asset returns.

Based on Pop Culture Group Co Ltd (CPOP), the company’s capital structure generated 0.29 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.83. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.41. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -57.47.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$11.87 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.51. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.89for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.79.

In conclusion, Pop Culture Group Co Ltd (CPOP) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.