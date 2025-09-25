PNC Financial Services Group Inc’s (PNC) Stock: A -0.01% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC) has seen a 0.15% increase in the past week, with a 1.68% gain in the past month, and a 11.82% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.68% for PNC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.01% for PNC’s stock, with a 9.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE: PNC) Right Now?

PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE: PNC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94x compared to its average ratio. PNC has 36-month beta value of 1.12. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 as “overweight”, 7 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for PNC is 392.30M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.82% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PNC on September 25, 2025 was 1.98M shares.

PNC stock’s latest price update

PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE: PNC) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.08% compared to its previous closing price of $203.92. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days. marketbeat.com reported 2025-09-21 that The financials sector has had a steady year, with a 10.82% year-to-date (YTD) gain, which is good for fourth-best among the S&P 500’s 11 sectors. But in the wake of the Federal Reserve cutting its benchmark interest rate this week—something the central bank hasn’t done since December 2024—there could be much more in store for financials throughout the second half of the year and into 2026.

Analysts’ Opinion of PNC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PNC stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for PNC by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for PNC in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $238 based on the research report published on July 30, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PNC reach a price target of $212. The rating they have provided for PNC stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on July 09th, 2025.

PNC Trading at 3.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.56%, as shares surge +0.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PNC rose by +0.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $204.11. In addition, PNC Financial Services Group Inc saw 9.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PNC starting from Overstrom Alexander E. C., who sold 1,000 shares at the price of $203.33 back on Sep 11 ’25. After this action, Overstrom Alexander E. C. now owns 16,635 shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc, valued at $203,330 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PNC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.23% for the present operating margin

0.63% for the gross margin

The net margin for PNC Financial Services Group Inc stands at 0.18%. The total capital return value is set at 0.06%. Equity return is now at value 11.19%, with 1.11% for asset returns.

Based on PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.51 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.09. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.05. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.65.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $7.5 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 3.8. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.17.

Conclusion

To put it simply, PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.