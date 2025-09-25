Playtika Holding Corp (PLTK) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Playtika Holding Corp (NASDAQ: PLTK) is above average at 15.49x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.84.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 7 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for PLTK is 73.27M, and currently, short sellers hold a 12.24% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PLTK on September 25, 2025 was 1.98M shares.

PLTK stock’s latest price update

Playtika Holding Corp (NASDAQ: PLTK) has experienced a decline in its stock price by 0.00% compared to its previous closing price of $3.57. However, the company has seen a gain of 3.18% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

PLTK’s Market Performance

PLTK’s stock has risen by 3.18% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -4.03% and a quarterly drop of -25.93%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.31% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.19% for Playtika Holding Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.26% for PLTK’s stock, with a simple moving average of -32.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLTK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLTK stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for PLTK by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for PLTK in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $6.50 based on the research report published on March 26, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PLTK reach a price target of $6, previously predicting the price at $9. The rating they have provided for PLTK stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 28th, 2025.

PLTK Trading at -9.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLTK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.31%, as shares sank -2.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLTK rose by +3.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.65. In addition, Playtika Holding Corp saw -54.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLTK starting from Playtika Holding UK II Ltd, who sold 389,053 shares at the price of $4.70 back on May 27 ’25. After this action, Playtika Holding UK II Ltd now owns 199,510,511 shares of Playtika Holding Corp, valued at $1,827,538 using the latest closing price.

Playtika Holding UK II Ltd, the 10% Owner of Playtika Holding Corp, sold 150,869 shares at $4.77 during a trade that took place back on May 28 ’25, which means that Playtika Holding UK II Ltd is holding 199,359,642 shares at $719,962 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLTK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.12% for the present operating margin

0.72% for the gross margin

The net margin for Playtika Holding Corp stands at 0.03%. The total capital return value is set at 0.1%.

Based on Playtika Holding Corp (PLTK), the company’s capital structure generated 1.04 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.19. The debt to equity ratio resting at -28.76. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.1.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $603.0 million with net debt to EBITDA at 3.87. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.37for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Playtika Holding Corp (PLTK) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.