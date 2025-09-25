Picard Medical Inc (PMI) Stock: A Value Analysis

PMI currently public float of 29.57M.On September 25, 2025, PMI’s average trading volume was 2.95M shares.

PMI stock’s latest price update

The stock of Picard Medical Inc (AMEX: PMI) has decreased by -0.38% when compared to last closing price of $7.8. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.51% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-22 that – Patent portfolio secures innovation for the future of heart replacement – TUCSON, Ariz., Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Picard Medical, Inc. (NYSE American: PMI) (“Picard” or the “Company”), parent company of SynCardia Systems LLC, maker of the world’s first U.S. and Canadian commercially-approved total artificial heart, today announced the strengthening of its intellectual property portfolio with the recent grant of U.S. Patent No.

PMI’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 15.68% for PMI stock, with a simple moving average of 15.68% for the last 200 days.

PMI Trading at 15.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PMI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.38% of loss for the given period.

Stock Fundamentals for PMI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.31% for the present operating margin

-0.23% for the gross margin

The net margin for Picard Medical Inc stands at -6.29%. The total capital return value is set at 0.44%.

Based on Picard Medical Inc (PMI), the company’s capital structure generated -0.83 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.68. The debt to equity ratio resting at -0.45. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -15.71.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$17.46 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.74. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 17.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.44for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.21.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Picard Medical Inc (PMI) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.